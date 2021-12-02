Bengaluru | Anirban Mitra: Japanese auto major Honda has established Honda Power Pack Energy India -- a new subsidiary responsible for battery sharing service in the country.

The company will offer battery sharing service for small mobility, which will accelerate the penetration of electric vehicles by solving three issues of electric vehicles: limited range, long charging time, and high cost of batteries.

It is planned to start battery sharing service for electric auto-rickshaws (E-auto) from the first half of 2022 in Bengaluru, Karnataka and expand the operations in other Indian cities in a phased manner.

Honda’s battery sharing service subscribers can avail the services from the nearest battery-swapping station located in the city to exchange battery “Honda Mobile Power Pack e:”, Honda’s all-new portable and swappable batteries, with fully charged ones.

The company informed the service will help drivers cut down waiting time for charging.

In addition to offering battery sharing service, the new company will closely work with multiple vehicle OEMs who wish to integrate Honda’s battery into their vehicles, by providing necessary technical information for an interface.

By expanding vehicle OEMs, applications, and service areas, it aims to onboard more drivers which will further enhance service convenience.

Honda’s battery “Mobile Power Pack e:” will be made in India.

The statement read: By utilizing batteries made in India and accelerating electrification of small mobility, Honda Power Pack Energy India seeks to encourage the use of renewable energy and contribute to carbon neutrality in India.

