The company has already revealed a few glimpses of the upcoming Honda NX200 in various teaser videos. Through the looks it is easy to understand that the Honda NX200 is inspired by – the CB500X.

New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is a name in itself and the company has launched some amazing scooters in the past few years which turned out to be a great success in the market. Now, the company has come up with the most affordable ADV in the country which is launching today. The name of the model is Honda NX200. However, there is no official announcement on the name of the upcoming bike. It will only be known after Honda will launch the bike today.

The company has already revealed a few glimpses of the upcoming Honda NX200 in various teaser videos. It is easy to understand from those looks that the Honda NX200 is inspired by – the CB500X. On the other hand, Honda NX200 would be competing with bikes like the Royal Enfield Himalayan and the Hero XPulse 200 in the market.

Honda NX200 expected price

It is believed that the bike will cross the Rs 1.5-lakh mark and then the tentative price may reach close to Rs 1.7 lakh (ex-showroom) for Honda's most affordable ADV.

Honda NX200 to get the same engine as the Hornet 2.0:

Since the upcoming Honda NX200 is based on the Hornet 2.0, the Honda NX200 will get power from the same 184cc, single-cylinder engine that powers the Hornet 2.0. Hornet's fuel-injected motor produces respective power and torque outputs of 17 hp and 16 Nm and these figures are likely to remain exactly on the Honda's NX200. Talking about transmission then it reported that the bike has a five-speed unit.

Prime features of Honda NX200:

As shown in teaser videos, the bike will come with an engine cowl along with dual-purpose tyres, a tinted visor and also, upside-down forks at the front. Meanwhile, it is also believed that the bike may also have a negative LCD display for the instrument cluster like the one we have seen on the CB500X.

It is believed that Honda NX200 will come under the Honda CB500X in the brand's ADV line-up for India. The Honda NX200 will not be available through the company's BigWing premium dealerships, however, people can buy the bike through the regular RedWing outlets. Meanwhile, the Honda NX200 will be an upper model to Hornet 2.0.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen