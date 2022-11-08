Honda Offers Discounts Up To Rs 63,000 on City, Amaze, WRV And Jazz | Check Details Here

Japanese automobile manufacturer and developer Honda has come up with fresh discounts on its cars like City, Amaze, WR-V, and Jazz for the month of November 2022. According to the reports, the company is offering massive discounts as year-end benefits to all its Indian customers of up to Rs 63,000. Notably, this discount is valid till the last working day of the month.

So, if you are planning to purchase a Honda car, be it a sedan, or subcompact SUV then here are in-detail explanations of how much discounts you can get while purchasing the car.

1. WRV:

One of the most fuel-efficient cars on the list, WRV has massive discounts on its price tags. You can easily get a cash discount of up to Rs 30,000. Customers who trade in their old cars will receive a discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 7,000. The company is also providing corporate discounts worth Rs 5,000 and loyalty bonuses worth Rs 5,000.

2. Honda Amaze:

The most affordable sedan from the list of Honda cars is also on discount. You can avail of a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000 and even get corporate benefits of Rs 3,000 along with a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000.

3. Honda City:

The buyers of the fourth generation of the premium sedan can avail of a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000. Notably, there are no discounts on the latest hybrid engine variant.

4. Honda Jazz:

Last but not least, going with a Honda Jazz will enable you to save Rs 17,000 on the exchange rate, including the bonus. You will receive corporate discounts and loyalty bonuses of Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000 each, just like the cars mentioned above.