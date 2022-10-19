Honda Confirms Launch Of 'Flex-Fuel' Two Wheeler, To Introduce It By 2024: Report

Japanese Automobile Manufacturer Honda confirmed that it will be launching a flex-fuel two-wheeler by the end of 2024. Currently, there is TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100 which is available as a flex-fuel two-wheeler.

“Our internal goal is to have at least one model that is the first flexible fuel motorcycle model to be launched by the end of 2024”. However, no official statements have been made on the launch, price, model, and other details.

According to a report by cars and bikes, Honda's first flex-fuel model will use E20 (a combination of gasoline and 20% ethanol), which will be phased out across Honda's lineup, confirmed Atsushi Ogata, president, CEO, and MD of HMSI.

Earlier, Nitin Gadkari launched Toyota’s first flex-fuel vehicle ‘The Corolla Altis’ which can run on a mixture of ethanol and petrol. The aim is to make cars more environmentally friendly and efficient at the same time. The car can run on up to 83% ethanol at the same time.

Under the hood, the Toyota Corolla Altis 1.8-liter petrol engine with 102 hp and 142 Nm of torque. With a maximum torque of 163 Nm, it is mated to a 73hp electric motor, which is powered by a 1.3kWh battery.

The flex-fuel vehicles are quite common in the USA, Brazil, and Canada. According to a report, 21 million flex-fuel vehicles were running on the roads of the United States.