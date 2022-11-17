Honda Civic e:HEV Joins CR-V, Jazz To Bag Full Rating In NCAP Safety Test

After CRV and Jazz, the Honda Civic e: HEV also bags a five-star rating in the latest round of the Euro NCAP test. Notably, the trim of the car which got tested is not available in India and has 11 airbags placed all over the car. Talking about Indian trims, Honda offers a maximum of six airbags for the safety of passengers.

The car received a total score of 13.6 out of a possible 16 points in the details, with a lateral impact score of 16 points. The driver's chest was identified as the weakest area, and the knees and femurs were identified as safe. The Child Occupant Protection received a strong rating in the lateral impact, scoring 13 out of 16.

The vehicle will only be offered in hybrid form, with e: HEV as standard. Performance-wise, the car has a newly developed 2.0 litre direct-injection Atkinson-cycle engine paired with two electric motors that can generate a peak torque of 315 Nm and 181 hp.

In terms of interior, the car gets premium features including honeycomb-pattern air vent detail, 10.2 inch HD LCD driver display, and a nine-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Japanese automaker also asserted that by the end of 2023, it would be introducing three electrified SUVs. The plug-in hybrid and full hybrid powertrain options will be among these. The company also has investments in zero-emission technologies planned, such as hydrogen cells, carbon-neutral fuels, and battery systems that can be swapped out.