Honda City 2023 Facelift To Make Debut With Cosmetic Upgrades On March 2: Report

HONDA, a popular Japanese automaker, is all set to launch the mid-facelift of its well-liked City sedan. Honda City, which was launched back in 1998, has seen over five generations of major facelifts and the most recent was in 2020. However, the auto giant seems to be preparing to introduce yet another updated Honda City on March 3.

According to the reports, the company would not provide any major changes but may offer some cosmetic updates making it look different from the existing Honda City generation. Additionally, it has also been speculated that Honda will start taking bookings for City facelift 2023 soon.

In terms of the interior, the report indicates that the Honda City facelift 2023 will not see big changes, but it may have ventilated seats and wireless charging as part of the upgrade. The Honda City currently comes with a large infotainment system, keyless entry with push-button ignition, a lane watch camera, and a semi-digital instrument cluster as prominent features.

Honda City Facelift 2023 Powertrain (Expected):

The Honda City 2023 would reportedly retain the 1.5 litre petrol engine and the 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid powertrain which can churn out a peak power of 121 bhp, peak torque of 145 nm, and 124 bhp, 253 Nm. Additionally, the company has announced that it would be discontinuing the diesel trim in order to comply with the new upcoming RDE norms.

Honda City Facelift 2023 Expected Price:

According to a report by Times of India, the upcoming Honda City Facelift 2023 could make a debut with a price range between Rs 11.87 lakh - Rs 15.62 lakh for the petrol trim, and the hybrid trim would cost around Rs 19.89 lakh. Note all the prices are ex-showroom.

Honda City Facelift 2023 Rivals:

The Honda City 2023 facelift would compete with the Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus, and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.