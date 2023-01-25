Honda City 2023 Facelift To Be Launched In March; Know Expected Price, Specifications And Other Details Here

THE JAPENESE automaker Honda is all set to unveil its sixth generation facelift of Honda City in March 2023, after a tremendous response to its fifth generation Honda City which made its debut in India in the year 2020. The 2023 Honda City facelift is reportedly going to feature some cosmetic updates along with minor upgrades.

2023 Honda City Facelift Expected Specifications:

According to the reports, the Honda City Facelift 2023 will get minor cosmetic updates including the to revamp of the front and rear look along with the re-designed alloy wheels. As a surprise, the reports also claim that the popular sedan would get ventilated seats, a wireless charger, and some other add-ons.

Furthermore, it is expected that the company will revise the entire lineup of vehicles and may introduce some new powerful hybrid trims.

In terms of powertrain, the upcoming 2023 Honda City facelift is expected to feature a 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to a 6-speed manual transmission and a CVT, capable of producing 119 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque.

Furthermore, the Honda City could be equipped with a 1.5-litre Atkinson cycle petrol hybrid powertrain coupled with two electric motors capable of producing a combined output of 124 bhp and a peak torque of 253 Nm. However, It would be interesting to see if the sedan would get a diesel trim this time or not.

2023 Honda City facelift Price (Expected):

The company is anticipated to launch the car with a slight price increase given the current prices of the petrol trims, which range from Rs 11.87 lakh to Rs 15.62 lakh and its hybrid variant retails at Rs 19.89 lakh, ex-showroom.