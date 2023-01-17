Honda Activa Smart Hybrid Likely To Be Launched On January 23: Report

Honda, the well-known Japanese automaker, is about to unveil the flagship model of its well-known gearless scooter Activa. According to the RTO paperwork, the scooter's name will be Honda Activa Smart, according to Zigwheels. This suggests that Honda will release a Smart Hybrid Scooter on January 23, 2023.

According to reports, the new Activa model would have the same 109.51cc engine and be capable of producing a maximum output of 7.8 bhp. Additionally, it is mentioned that the two-wheeler would weigh about 279 kilograms, which is over 1 kilogram less than the Activa Std and DLX models.

Honda Activa Smart:

The upcoming Activa will reportedly use the ‘H-Smart’ which is more of a new anti-theft system that will protect the scooter. Additionally, the scooter may be a cost-effective version of the Honda Ignition Security System (HISS) which is already present with the bigger names. There is a strong chance that this anti-theft system would also be introduced to entry-level bikes like Honda Shine.

Honda originally applied for a patent for the H-Smart two-wheeler anti-theft technology in 2022. Honda's new anti-theft system may therefore be used on the Activa Smart.

The cost of the new, incoming smart hybrid scooter would increase by about Rs 3,000 in comparison to other conventional trims due to these technological upgrades. Along with this, the company is anticipated to release a 100 cc bike this year with excellent fuel efficiency.

The company previously revealed a banner with the message "Get Ready, Find A New Smart" and the debut date of January 23, 2023. A logo of H-Smart was placed on the poster, giving blatant hints about the impending debut.