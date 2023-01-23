Honda Activa H-Smart Launched In India At Rs 80,537; Know All About The Next-Gen Scooter Here

Honda has introduced the much-anticipated Activa H Smart, which comes in three trim levels: Standard, Deluxe, and Smart. Smart unlock, SmartFind, Smart Start, Smart Safe, and an Engine Start/Stop Switch are all available on the Honda Activa. Additionally, Honda also revised the prices of its existing Honda Activa 6G and Activa 6G DLX.

The Honda Activa Smart now also features a special double lid boot opening system with a "Lock Mod" that has five different lock functions. Along with the conventional switch for switching between high and low beams, it also received a new LED headlamp.

The scooter also comes with an electronic key fob and a slew of new electronic features, including the FindSamrt feature, which allows the rider to locate the two-wheeler with the press of a button.

The recently released Honda Activa has a 110cc PGM-FI petrol engine with Enhanced Smart Power that is OBD2 compliant (eSP). The scooter comes in six colour options, including Pearl Siren Blue (New), Decent Blue Metallic, Rebel Red Metallic, Black, Pearl Precious White, and Matte Axis Grey Metallic, just like its other siblings.

Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said at the launch of the new smarter Activa 2023, "Activa had re-activated the scooter market and has remained one of the top-selling two-wheelers for more than a decade now. It has gone through multiple avatars to meet our customers' ever-changing expectations, and today we unveil the new OBD2 compliant Activa 2023 with a slew of segment-first features that offer more value to customers."

A stylish set of alloy wheels with a 3D emblem, a silver grabrail, and a taillight with side winkers are also now included on the scooter. The scooter still comes with the Combi-brake System (CBS), Telescopic Front Suspension, 3-Step Adjustable Rear Suspension, 12-inch Front Wheel, and Side Stand with Engine Inhibitor.

Commenting on the launch of Activa 2023, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Operating Officer, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, "Being the Front Runner in Technology, HMSI has always delighted customers by providing convenience and comfort in their daily lives. HMSI has a history of pushing the envelope with technological innovations in its products such as Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology, double lid external fuel opening system, and Combi Brake System (CBS). We're back with another first-in-class feature for a two-wheeler - Honda Smart Key in Activa 2023."

Honda Activa And Honda Activa 6G DLX Price:

The Honda Activa H Smart retains the same price as the standard trims. However, a Rs 1,177 increase is made to the standard variant and the Activa 6G DLX, bringing the prices to Rs 74,536 and Rs 77,036, respectively.