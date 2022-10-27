Honda Accord Hybrid To Get Modern And Sleeker Look, Launch Likely To Be Next Month; See First Pics

Honda has teased its upcoming sedan 2023 Accord by releasing some pictures which include the interior, front, and rear sides of the car. Honda Accord lovers could see the full snippets of the car next month, as Honda is planning to unveil the car in November.

Talking about the front, the car features a much bigger and sportier grille which has changed the look of the car. As expected, the car is featuring an aggressive headlight with a DRL strip present just under the hood. Further, the bumper seems a bit stylish along with a sporty-looking radiator grille.

With the rear picture, we have seen something new and impressive. The car is sporting a longer and classier LED Tail lamp as compared to the current Accord. Honda will be offering the rear lamps in full width and instead of connecting both sides, there is a logo in the centre.

With an all-new hybrid engine, the car is going to be more powerful, smoother, and responsive to the commands making the driving experience more fun and precise.

Talking about the interior, the company has shared an image of its biggest screen of all time which is said to be 12.3 inches. With the given image, the car will definitely be going to be Google-based. It is evident that the car will have Google Maps as its navigation partner along with Google Assistant and Google Play Store presence. Another impressive feature the Japanese car manufacturer has provided is a volume knob, which is present just below the infotainment system.

The image also shows that there is a possibility of good quality plastic finished single-tone dashboard along with the digital MID. However, the company has not made any official statements on the same. However, Honda has always provided a decent and subtle interior in the cars. On the other hand, AC vents also seem smaller and a bit fancy.