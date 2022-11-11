Honda Accord 2023 Unveiled Globally; Check Price, Specifications, Features Here

Honda has unveiled the new generation of flagship sedan Accord in hybrid models with better style, efficiency, performance, and connectivity. The car will make its global debut next year and will feature a 2-litre 4-cylinder engine.

If we see the pictures, the car is featuring a much more developed look and a sleeker and more elegant design. The rear and front of the car seem to see an upgrade with aggressive-looking tail lamps and headlamps.

Honda Accord 2023 Performance:

Talking about the hybrid engine, the company offers the car in 4 different trims namely- Sport, EX-L, Sport-L, and Touring. Notably, the 2 litre, 4-cylinder engine remains standard along with two electric motors.

With the addition of a new hybrid engine, the car will be able to produce a maximum power of 252 bhp and 370 Nm of torque. According to the reports, the car is said to be more stable and refined at highway speeds.



2023 Honda Accord Features:

If compared to its predecessor, the car is getting tons of changes inside out. The car will be more spacious, wider and longer. It gets an enhanced infotainment system with a 12.3-inch touch screen which will allow the user to connect (both Android and Apple) wirelessly. Along with it, the car will feature a 10.2-inch MID screen with Google as a built-in software. It also features adaptive cruise control with low-speed follow, lane-keeping assistance, low-speed braking control, new traffic jam assist, traffic sign recognition, and blind spot information.

The cameras are also claimed to be more efficient than ever. The car will feature a wider 90-degree field of view and wide-angle radar with a 120-degree field of view.

Honda Accord 2023 Price:

Honda has not made any official statements on the price and the launch of the flagship sedan in India. Talking about its predecessor, The 2022 Honda Accord LX cost $27,615 (about Rs. 22,31 lakh), while the Touring trim at the top of the line cost $39,545 (approx 31.95 lakh).