New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: Considered one of the most classic and sophisticated cars in India, Hindustan Motor’s Ambassador is all set to be re-launched into the market with a new avatar. Hindustan Ambassador which was once a status symbol in India was discontinued in 2014 after the manufacturer cited a lack of demand and debt. Now, as per the latest reports, Hind Motor Financial Corporation of India (HMFCI) and French carmaker Peugeot are collaborating to launch Ambassador 2.0 in Indian markets.

Reportedly, the new Ambassador will be launched in the country within two years as Hind Motors and Peugeot are reportedly working on the design and the engine of Ambassador 2.0.

The report further mentioned that this next generation of Ambassador 2.0 will be manufactured by the Chennai plant of Hindustan Motors. Currently, the Chennai plant is operating under HMFCI which is an associate company of the CK Birla Group.

As per a TOI report, HM director Uttam Bose said that they are working to bring out the new look of ‘Amby’. Hinting that the car might get launched in the coming years, the director informed that the mechanical and design work on the car has reached an advanced stage.

Bose further said the companies are currently discussing the equity structure. In the current proposed structure, Hindustan Motors will own 51% of the stake and the unnamed European company will own the remaining 49%.

The lesser-known, the Hindustan Ambassador was the automobile which was produced in the country from 1958 to 2014. It is considered the first car of India and termed as "Kings of Indian Roads". However, after 57 years of being in production, Hindustan Motors stopped manufacturing the car in 2014. The last car rolled out of the HM factory in Uttarpara, West Bengal before the plant was shut. In 2017, Hindustan Motors sold Ambassador to the French automaker Peugeot.

