Hero MotoCorp Unveils Xtreme 160 R Stealth Edition; Check Specs, Prices And Other Details Here

Hero MotoCorp has unveiled its new Xtreme 160 R Stealth 2.0 in the Indian Market. It will be available in the market starting from Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Another key specification that has been added is, it gets “Hero Connect” with multiple features as a standard in all the models.

Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 edition is made in an aggressive black-red colour combination with shades of red on the fork, frame, and pillion grip. The Hero Connect app comes with 5 kinds of alerts- Geo-fencing alert, Speed alert, Topple alert, Tow away alert and Unplug Alert.

Hero calls it a combination of stealth and smart which is specially designed for the passionate riders who like to stand out from the rest of the crowd. Another aim was to make the Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 a tech-savvy bike.

Mechanically, the Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 version is equipped with an air-cooled 163cc petrol engine according to BS-VI standards, producing a maximum capacity of 15hp at 6,500 rpm. The engine is equipped with XSens technology and an advanced programmed fuel injection system that propels the car from 0-60 km / h in just 4.7 seconds.

“The Xtreme 160R was a pioneer and continues to be in high demand. We are excited to release the Xtreme 160R Stealth Enhanced Profile Edition. The new Xtreme is the perfect combination of style, safety, connectivity and comfort. We're confident the bike will uphold the legacy of cutting-edge technology to improve the bike's performance and further solidify our journey towards premiumness. The new addition to our premium offer is sure to make the holiday season even more joyful”, said Ranjivjit Singh (CGO), Hero MotoCorp