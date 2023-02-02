Hero Xoom 110 Review: When Maestro Decided To Dress Sporty

IT'S IRONIC how the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer has little volume presence in the scooter market. It's Hero MotoCorp in our sight today. Hero's constant endeavour to improve, roll out fresh models and keep chugging along is part of a strategy to retain the growth story. Meet the latest kid on the block - Xoom. At the outset, let me be very clear with the positioning. Xoom is a Meastro in smarter clothes, adorned with features and targeted at the young. Maestro and Pleasure Plus will continue to attract family buyers and female riders.

Xoom looks smart, is well-dressed and most importantly better equipped. With sharp lines on the fascia, H-shaped dynamic head and tail lights, projector beams for illumination, an easily-accessible USB charging port, and fully-digital instrumentation with patented XTec connectivity, Hero Xoom takes the charge to Honda Dio and Activa. There are cornering lights as well. Essentially, based on an accelerometer and gyroscope, they light up the street when the Xoom bends around a round. Call it a marketing gimmick, but it also adds to the safety.

Xoom is compact. With a seat height of 770 mm, tipping scales at 108 kg and ground clearance of 155 mm, Hero Xoom should be easy to flick around for riders of all sorts. The floorboard area seems a bit tight, which is compensated with decently large boot storage and deep glove boxes. The fuel inlet to 5.2-litre tank is under the seat. Of the five colour options available, I would prefer the orange and black combination.

Under the new skin of Xoom is the familiar engine of Maestro. The 110-cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine pumps out 8.05 bhp and 8.7 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a CVT gearbox. The claimed efficiency is 56 kmpl. Hero says to have retuned the engine a bit, but I doubt it. The refinement is decent, however, the off-the-line acceleration is far from exciting. Compared to the Meastro, Xoom rides on 12-inch wheels and has got a longer wheelbase. The quick flickability of Xoom is a little lesser than the Maestro but in every other quarter, whether it's handling, braking or highspeed stability, the newest Hero scores higher. Well, as far as the top speed goes, the Hero Xoom should be able to clock 90 kmph.

Xoom screams style and energy. It has been rolled out at an introductory price of Rs 68,599 to Rs 76,699 (ex-showroom, Delhi), which is at par with Maestro 110. Will it reverse the fortunes of Hero MotoCorp in the scooter market? It's too early to remark yet I believe it has the potential to cause a stir.