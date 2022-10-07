Hero Vida V1 Electric Scooters Launched In India; Price, Range, Features Here

Hero MotoCorp after many delays has launched its first-ever electric scooter named Vida V1 which will penetrate the market with a starting price of Rs 1.45 lakh ex-showroom at an event held at the Centre for Innovation and Technology in Jaipur. Along with the e-scooter, the company launched the Vida platform and Vida services at the event.



The newly launched Vida V1 scooter will be offered in two different variants- Vida V1 Plus and Vida V1 Pro. The booking for the scooters will be starting on October 10, 2022. The company will initiate the deliveries of these two-wheelers from the second week of December and start with Bengaluru first.

Hero Vida V1 Plus And Vida V1 Pro Price:

Both the variants announced will cost Rs 1.45 lakh and Rs 1.59 lakh respectively. However, the subsidies as per states will apply to the same.



Vida V1 Features, Battery, & Range

Hero MotorCorp has announced both variants with a list of features that include a digital instrument cluster for the information, a 7-inch touchscreen along with smartphone connectivity. It also sports features like cruise control, two-way throttle, keyless entry, and emergency alerts.



The Hero Vida V1 electric scooter will feature three different driving modes which are Eco, Ride, and Sports. Moreover, users will get an option to customize their ride as over 100 customizations are provided to take out better range and performance.



The Vida V1 Pro has a swappable battery offering a range of 165 km and can touch 0-40 kmph in just 3.2 seconds. It can touch the highest speed of 80 Kmh.

On the other hand, The electric scooter Vida V1 Plus is also powered by a removable battery and offers an IDC range of 143 km. It has a top speed of 80 km/h and accelerates from 0 to 40 km/h in 3.4 seconds.

Furthermore, both the batteries available in the scooters are fast charging and can move 1.2 Km in a single minute charge. The company has also announced that it would come up with its own charging network.

Rivals:

Hero MotorCorp Vida series is ready to compete with the already established series of e-scooters which include Ola S1, Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube, and Ather 450X.