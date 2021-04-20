The motorcycle also features Hero's XSens system which has an array of sensors helping the bike produce optimum level power.

New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: India's largest motorcycle maker, Hero Motocorp on Tuesday unveiled its most affordable two-wheeler in the country right now. The Hero Motocorp today launched Hero HF 100, which is priced at Rs 49,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The recently launched Hero HF is positioned below the Hero HF Deluxe model line-up.

With the launch, Hero Motocorp aims to take on its rivals competing with Bajaj CT100 available at Rs 44,890 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and TVS Sport, available at Rs 55,66 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Hero HF is one of the most basic commuter two-wheelers in the Indian market by Hero Motocorp. The company is selling the Hero HF in just one colour option -- Black with Red -- at present.

Hero HF 100 Features:

Hero Motocorp launched the Hero HF with a single-cylinder 97.2 cc air-cooled and fuel-injected engine. The two-wheeler makes 7.91 bhp at 8,000 rpm and produces a torque output of 8.05 Nm at 5,000 rpm. The Hero HF's engine is paired with a 4-speed gearbox. The bike also features telescopic forks at the front and hydraulic shock absorbers at the rear. The Hero HF weighs 110 kg and the braking hardware consists of 130 mm drum units at the front and rear.

The Hero HF's styling is somewhat similar to Hero HF Deluxe, however, the chrome parts are now in black colour. Both Hero HF and HF Deluxe are the same in dimensions. The motorcycle also features Hero's XSens system which has an array of sensors helping the bike produce optimum level power. The Hero HF 100 also features Hero's patented i3s or idle-start-stop system, in a bid to save fuel and lower running costs.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan