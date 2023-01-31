Hero Maestro Xoom Unveiled In India With Fuel Efficiency Tech; Check Price, Specs And Other Details Here

After Honda has unveiled its Activa Smart, popular India automobile giant Here Motocorp has launched its highly anticipated Maestro Xoom in India at a starting price of Rs 68,599 ex-showroom in India. The company is offering three new trims for the Indian consumers namely- LX, VX, ZX and is available in five different colours.

Interestingly, the scooter gets a diamond cut 12-inch alloy wheels with features like full digital speedometer, Bluetooth Connectivity with call (Caller ID) and SMS updates, Low Fuel Indicator, Real-time Mileage, Phone Battery, Side Stand Engine Cut Off, Boot Light and Mobile Charger in front glove box. Additionally, the company has also announced that the scooter has over 25 patent applications present in the scooter.

Speaking of the design, the scooter gets a first in segment cornering lights, as the company says it Hero Intelligent Cornering Light (HiCL). The company aims to light up the corner areas, specifically for taking sharp cuts on Indian roads. The scooter also has LED front and rear lights. With the modest finish, the sides of the scooter appear to be more sinuous and fiercely created.

The BS6- compliant scooter gets a 110cc engine which can churn out the maximum power of 8.05 bhp at 7,250 rpm and the peak torque of 8.7 Nm at 5,750 rpm. The company has also given the scooter an i3S proprietary technology for improved comfort and greater fuel efficiency.

Hero Maestro Xoom Price In India:

Hero's new 110cc entry-level model is priced between Rs 68,599 and Rs 76,699. The LX (Sheet Drum) model costs Rs 68,599, the VX (Cast Drum) model costs Rs 71,799, and the top-tier ZX (Cast Drum) model costs Rs 76,699.