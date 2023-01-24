Hero Maestro Xoom Officially Teased, To Make Debut On January 30; Here's What To Expect

THE POPULAR two-wheeler maker Hero MotorCorp has announced that it will be launching the Maestro Xoom on January 30, 2023, after sharing an official teaser. This scooter, as per the official website of Hero will be the fifth addition to the scooter range.

The teaser suggests that the scooter will have stylish LED taillamps in addition to integrated turn indicators built into the handlebars and LED headlamps with an X insignia. A digital instrument cluster with XTec-connected features, a USB phone charger, Bluetooth connectivity with notification turn-by-turn navigation, an odometer, trip metres, and a stop/start function are reportedly included in the scooter.

Speaking of the design, the teasers show that the scooter will get an enhanced sporty design with dual tone colour scheme. However, full details are yet to be unveiled.

Maestro Xoom will have dimensions of 1881mm in length, 731mm in width, 1117mm in height, and 1300mm in wheelbase. The 12-inch front and rear wheels will be used in the scooter's construction.

In terms of the engine, the all-new Hero Maestro Xoom will get the same 110.9cc as the Maestro Edge and is expected to belt out the maximum power of 8bhp and 8.7Nm of peak torque. It is also expected to get the Hero’s i3S technology with a telescopic fork up front and the standard shock absorbers at the rear side. Similar to other 110cc scooters, it may feature drum brakes on both the rear and front tyres.

Additionally, there are plenty of reports claiming that the scooter will make its debut with three trims- LX, VX, and ZX. Furthermore, the report also claims that the top model of the scooter will feature a front disc brake while the Combi-brake system will remain constant with all the trims.

The Maestro Xoom will sit above the Maestro Edge and is expected to make its debut at a price of Rs 66,820 and could go up to Rs 73,498 for the disc brake top variant. However, no official statements have been made as of now.