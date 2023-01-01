Hero Commences Delivery Of Vida V1 Plus And Pro Electric Scooters; Check Price, Features And More

Hero MotoCorp has started delivery of its e-scooters Vida. The all-new venture of Hero in the electric Vehicle space comprising of Vida V1 Plus and V1 Pro electric scooters was launched in October last year at a starting price of Rs 1.45 lakh, ex-showroom Bengaluru. Now, customer deliveries of the same have begun in the country.

The very first unit of the e-scooters was delivered by Hero MotoCorp chairman and CEO Pawan Munjal in Bengaluru. The electric scooter's deliveries in Jaipur and New Delhi will start soon.

"Vida means life and today is a giant leap forward in our lives. Our vision with Vida is to establish future-oriented mobility trends that will benefit the customers as well as the planet. With the commencement of customer deliveries, we are beginning to realise our vision," Munjal said.

"Everything in the Vida World is developed with sustainability at its heart and with a technology-first philosophy that uplifts the customer experience. I invite everyone to experience the 'worry-free EV ecosystem' of Vida and the industry-leading features and performance of the Vida V1," he added.

Meanwhile, booking for Hero Vida V1 Plus and V1 Pro is open for a token amount of Rs 2,499. They are currently available in Delhi, Bengaluru and Jaipur only.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VIDA World (@vidadotworld)

Hero Vida V1 Plus, V1 Pro Specifications, Features and Price

The Hero Vida V1 Plus are currently priced at Rs 1.45 lakh while the Vida V1 Pro retails at Rs 1.59 lakh, ex-showroom Bengaluru. The Vida V1 electric scooter is available in two variants -- Plus and Pro.

The Vida V1 has a top speed of 80kmph. The V1 Plus can accelerate from 0-40kmph in 3.4 seconds, while the V1 Pro can do the same in 3.2 seconds. The IDC range is 143km for the V1 Plus and 165km for the V1 Pro. The electric scooter gets a permanent magnet synchronous motor that has a maximum output of 6kW. There are four riding modes -- Sport, Ride, Eco and Custom.

Meanwhile, this electric scooter gets a removable battery. The V1 Plus has a 3.44kWh battery, while the capacity is slightly greater in the V1 Pro at 3.94kWh. Both variants can be fast-charged (0-80%) at 1.2 kilometres per minute. The regular home charge (0-80%) time is 5 hours 15 minutes for the V1 Plus and 5 hours 55 minutes for the V1 Pro.

The Vida V1 electric scooter offers features like custom mode (over 100 combinations), cruise control, boost mode, two-way throttle, key-less access and an over-the-air enabled 7-inch TFT touchscreen.