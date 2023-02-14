Govt Denies Lifting Ban On 15-Year-Old Petrol Vehicles And 10-Year-Old Diesel Vehicles, Warns Of Fake Message

THERE are plenty of messages floating online as WhatsApp forward claiming that the ban on 10-year-old diesel vehicles and 15-year-old petrol vehicles has been revoked across the Delhi NCR. Additionally, the message also claims that the car owners can also get the registration renewed by paying a sum of Rs 5,000. Do note that these claims and messages are totally fake.

The Chairman of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association, Vinkesh Gulati, in a tweet announced that these claims and messages are totally false, and there is still a ban imposed on 10-year-old diesel vehicles and 15-year-old petrol vehicles.

Following this, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways tweeted, “ A fake news is in circulation in Social Media claiming that MoRTH has issued a notification lifting ban imposed by Hon'ble NGT on vehicles (10-year-old for diesel and 15 year old for petrol) in Delhi NCR.”

“It also claims that the RC of such vehicles can be renewed by a payment of Rs 5,000. MoRTH wishes to clarify that the ban imposed by Hon'ble NGT, and upheld by the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, is still in force,” the organisation added in the tweet.

Furthermore, the organisation tweeted, “ The notification GSR 901(E) dated 22-12-2022, which is in circulation, is published by this Ministry to regulate the trading of in-use registered vehicles and is in no way concerned with the ban imposed by the Hon’ble NGT.”

Over 53,38,045 lakh vehicles have been de-registered to date, of which 46 lakh were petrol vehicles, 4.15 lakh were diesel vehicles, and 1.46 lakh were CNG vehicles, according to a report by Cars and Bikes. According to the estimate, as of January 31, 2022, Delhi will have 13.4 million vehicles on the road.