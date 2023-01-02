From Tata Tiago EV To Citroen C3 EV, Top 5 Electric Cars To Be Launched In 2023

With the advent of electric cars, India is poised to revolutionise its transportation industry. India is positioned to become a leader in the introduction of these vehicles to its citizens, despite the fact that they have been available in other countries markets for a while. The nation can lessen air pollution and preserve natural resources by putting in place policies that encourage their use.

Due to the rising concern over pollution, people have begun buying electric vehicles (EVs) in cities like Delhi and Mumbai. The vehicles help the nation conserve fuel in addition to being environmentally friendly. Additionally, quicker reaction times during natural disasters help protect property and save lives. India's EV manufacturers are already benefiting from this change in consumer preferences.

Looking at this, the companies like Tata, MG, Audi, and more have started introducing more innovative and affordable cars for users. Here are some of the upcoming cars which we can see in the year 2023.

1. Tata Tiago EV:

With its announcement, Tata has already seen a tremendous response from the Indian audience. The company has promised that it would start the delivery of the Tiago EV cars starting this month. Tata already dominates the EV automobile industry in India with over 70 percent market share.

2. Tata Altroz EV:

Another premium hatchback car which already has a huge fan base in the Indian market is likely to be unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023 happening in this month. Reportedly, the company has been working on an EV version of the car since 2019 and is expected to roll it out soon.

3. BYD Atto 3:

A smart EV vehicle that was unveiled in October of last year is about to hit Indian roads. With a massive 60.48kWh battery pack, the ATTO 3 is able to travel 521 km on a single charge. Through the DC output, this battery unit can be quickly charged from empty to 80% in 50 minutes.

4. Hyundai Ioniq 5:

The South Korean automobile manufacturer has also announced that it would be bringing its Ioniq 5 to India. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 will be showcased at the Auto Expo 2023, but the official launch date is still unknown. However, the car is already available for purchase in the global market with an impressive set of features and designs.

5. Citroen C3 EV:

This year, the French company Citroen is likely to release another affordable car with a competitive price. The car's price could be around Rs 12 lakh, and Tata Tigor EV and Nexon EV could be their main competitors.