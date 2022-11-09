From Royal Enfield Classic 350 To Yezdi Adventure; Top 5 Cruiser Bikes

Motorcycles are a great way to get around, and they're also a lot of fun. Talking about the cruiser bikes, they are a great option for those who want a motorcycle that is both comfortable and stylish. With its impressive list of features and comfortable touring capabilities, it's easy to see why this bike is so popular among every Indian rider.

If you're looking for a comfortable ride to take you around town or on long cross-country trips, cruiser bikes would serve you well. There are many different cruiser bikes in the market, but finding one that is affordable yet fulfils your checklist can be challenging. Here are five of the best cruiser bikes under 3 lakh that are available in 2022.

1. Royal Enfield 350

One of the oldest and most popular cruiser bikes on the market is the Royal Enfield Classic 350. The motorcycle has a 349 cc engine that produces 28 Nm of torque at 4000 rpm and 19.36 PS of power at 5250 rpm.

There are five different colour options for the bike: Redditch, Halcyon, Signals, Dark, and Chrome. The Redditch, the entry-level model, costs Rs1.84 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Chrome, the most expensive model, costs Rs2.21 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mileage: 35 Kmpl

2. Yezdi Adventure

Another cruiser bike with more of an adventure bike look and a powerful engine is Yezdi Adventure. The bike features a 334 cc engine which can produce the maximum power of 30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm and the maximum torque of 29.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm.

The bike is available in three different variants which includes- Adventure Slick Silver, Adventure Ranger Camo and Adventure mambo Black. The Adventure Ranger Camo is the top model and is available at a price of Rs. 2.2 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mileage: 30 Kmpl

3. Benelli Imperiale 400

Talking about the Benelli Imperiale 400, It is a premium cruiser bike with some dashing retro looks and a power packed engine. The bike features a powerful 374 cc engine which can produce a maximum power of 21 PS @ 6000 rpm and maximum torque of 29 Nm @ 3500 rpm.

Price range for the Benelli Imperiale 400 is between 1.89 and 2.11 lakhs (Ex-showroom). There are 3 variations of the Benelli Imperiale 400 namely- Silver, Red and Black.

Mileage: 36.65 Kmpl

4. Honda H'ness CB350

In order to compete with Royal Enfield in the 350 cc class, Honda unveiled the H'ness CB350. The bike has a respectable 348 cc engine with respectable maximum outputs of 21 PS at 5500 rpm and 30 Nm at 3000 rpm.

In terms of availability, there are three different models of the bike, DLX, DLX PRO, and H'ness Anniversary Edition. You should expect to pay about Rs 205,679 for the top model.

Mileage: 45.8 Kmpl

5. Jawa 42 2.1

Yet another cruiser bike which gained popularity in the recent time. The Jawa 42 2.1 features a 293 cc liquid cooled engine which can produce a maximum power of 27.33 Ps and the maximum torque of 27.02 Nm.

The bike is available in a single variant and 6 different colour options- Galactic Green, Halley’s Teal, Lumos Lime, Starlight Blue, Comet Red and Nebula Blue. The bike will cost you in between Rs 1.65 to Rs 1.84 Lakhs.

Mileage: 34 Kmpl