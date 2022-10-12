From Maruti Wagon R To Tata Tiago, Top 5 CNG Cars In India Under Rs 10 Lakh

After rising fuel prices and the decreasing fuel efficiency of almost all the new IC engines, there are no more alternatives than CNG and EV cars. However, the people of India are more reluctant to choose electric vehicles as they may face issues while on the road or a lack of charging infrastructure in the country.

In the past few years, CNG has become quite popular. Looking at the trend, the auto manufacturers had also started planning to make new cars. It is evident that CNG cars are more affordable and cleaner as compared to petrol and diesel engines.

If you are planning to take a CNG car this festive season, here is a list of the best CNG cars available in the market for under 10 lakh rupees.

1. Wagon R CNG:

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R has been a reliable option for years now. It has also been offered with a company-fitted CNG for quite a few years. As per the company's claims, it gives a mileage of 34.05 km/kg which is the most in the segment. It sports a 1000 cc engine with 3 cylinders and produces 82.1Nm at 3400rpm. The price for the LXI CNG variant starts from Rs. 6.45 lakh (ex-showroom) and can be your best choice.

2. Tata Tiago iCNG:

Recently launched Tata Tiago CNG is also a good contender. The major difference which highlights the car from others is- it can pull off the ignition on the gas and will not require any petrol. It sports a 1.2-liter engine with produces 86 ps with 113 nm of torque. But on CNG it gets reduced to 72 ps and 95 nm torque. The claimed mileage that Tata Tiago iCNG gives is 26.5 Km/Kg and the price range starts from Rs 6.30 lakh.

3. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios:

If you are looking for an affordable yet stylish and premium interior, this can be the one you were looking for. The car is powered by a 1.2-liter engine which can produce 68 bhp and 95 nm of torque while on CNG. Talking about the mileage it has 26 Km/KG. It comes in two variants- Magna which is priced at around Rs 7.70 lakh (ex-showroom) and Sportz which is priced at around Rs 8.45 lakh.

4. Swift CNG:

Swift is among one the best-selling hatchbacks in India. Looking at the statistics, the company filled a huge gap by adding Swift CNG to the segment. The car features a 1.2-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 77.5 ps and 98.5 Nm of torque. It has a mileage of 30.9 Km/Kg and is available in two variants- ZXi and VXi.

5. Hyundai Aura CNG:

A sedan CNG that features the same engine that is present in Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. It produces 68 bhp and 98 Nm of torque on CNG and a bit more if driven on petrol. It is offered in two variants- S which is priced at Rs 6.1 Lakh (ex-showroom) and SX which is priced at Rs 8.57 Lakh (ex-showroom). It provides an approximate mileage of 28 Km/Kg.