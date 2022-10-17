From Maruti Suzuki Swift To Tata Punch, Here Are 4 Best Feature Loaded Cars Under Rs 7 Lakh

Spending a large chunk of your monthly earnings isn’t always easy. The price of cars has been steadily increasing and it’s not just because of high demand from the market either it's about the evolving technology as well. Cars these days cost significantly more than they did a few years ago. Today, an affordable car for any middle-class family is very hard to find. But the good news is, there are plenty of great cars under the Rs 7 lakh mark! Here’s our list of the best cars under Rs 7 lakh in India.

Citroen C3 (5 Seater)₹ 5.88 - 8.15 Lakh

The Citroen C3 is a newly launched 5-seater car that sports a 1.2 litre engine that can produce a power of 82 PS and 115 Nm of torque. It also has a 1.2 litre turbo sports engine which can produce 110 PS power and 190 Nm torque. Both of the engines are refined and can give a mileage of up to 19.8 kmpl and 19.4kmpl respectively.

The car also features a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment screen along with a 4-speaker setup and a height-adjustable driver seat with a sporty look and LED DRLs.



Maruti Suzuki Swift (5 Seater)₹ 5.91 - 8.84 Lakh

Swift has been known as the most reliable and durable hatchback which is affordable as well. It also sports a 1.2 litre dual jet petrol engine which can produce 90 Ps and 113 Nm torque. It is offered in a 5-speed transmission (both manual and automatic). The company claims that the car would give a mileage of around 22 Kmpl.

It has cruise control, automatic climate control, LED headlights, and DRLs along with basic safety features like ABS, electronic stability control (AMT only), hill-hold control (AMT only), rear parking sensors, and airbags.



Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (5 Seater)₹ 5.42 - 8.51 Lakh

Just like every other car in the segment, this car also sports a 1.2 litre which can produce a power of 83PS or 114 Nm of torque. It is offered in four different variants- Era, Magna, Sportz, and Asta. It can give a mileage of approximately 20 Kmpl (claimed by Hyundai).

Depending on the variant you choose, the car has an 8-inch infotainment screen, rear AC vents, a decent sound system, and a 5.0-inch MID along with basic safety features like dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking camera, and sensors.

Tata Punch (5 Seater)₹ 5.93 - 9.49 Lakh

Tata Punch is the safest car in the segment with a global NCAP rating of 5 stars. Under the hood, the car has a 1.2-litre petrol engine that can produce 86 PS and 113 Nm of torque which comes with a 5-speed gear transmission (both automatic and manual). It can give a decent mileage of up to 18.7 Kmpl.

It has a 7-inch infotainment system with a semi-instrument panel. It also has auto-climate control, cruise control (in the top-end models), automated headlights, and connected car technology.

Talking about the safety part, it has dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear defoggers, rear parking sensors, a rear-view camera, and ISOFIX anchors.