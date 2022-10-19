From Mahindra Scorpio To Nissan Kicks; 6 SUVs Available At Massive Discounts This Diwali | Details

IF you're looking for an affordable way to get one of the most reliable and safest cars on the road this festive season, and you wish not to look further than a trustworthy, reliable, and durable SUV, this is the best time you can purchase it. There are deals that can be jaw-dropping, with some models seeing up to Rs 1 lakh off.

That’s right, if you buy a new SUV car or crossover during this Diwali, it will cost you less down from its list price. Here is a list of SUVs that are seeing massive discounts during this time period and are worth your attention.

1. Hyundai Kona Electric:

With the surge in demand for electric cars in India, Hyundai is offering a massive discount on its only available electric car. Customers can get a massive discount of up to Rs 1 Lakh as a part of the Diwali scheme.

2. Mahindra XUV300:

A popular sub-compact SUV that sports a 1.2L to 1.5L engine is available on Diwali offers. Mahindra has put discounts of up to Rs 58,000 which includes cash benefits, exchange benefits, and corporate benefits on W8 and other top-end models. The Mahindra XUV 300 is available in the market with a starting price of Rs 8.41 lakh and goes up to Rs 14.07 lakh (ex-showroom).

3. Renault Kiger:

Renault's Kiger is also an attractive option when it comes to selecting an SUV. The SUV features a 1L engine and is also available at a Diwali discount. The customers can enjoy up to Rs 20,000 on the car. However, there are no cash benefits and exchange bonuses but a corporate bonus along with a scrappage bonus is available on the selected variants of the car. The price of this vehicle ranges from Rs 5.99 lakh and Rs 10.62 lakh (ex-showroom).

4. Volkswagen Taigun:

The recently launched feature-loaded SUV which sports a powerful 1.5L engine is also a part of the Diwali offer. According to a report, the company is offering a cash discount of up to Rs 80,000 for its customers.

5. Nissan Kicks:

The Japanese car manufacturer Nissan is also offering a discount on its pretty well-known SUV Nissan Kicks. A potential customer can enjoy a Diwali Discount of up to Rs 60,000 this season. The discount includes a cash benefit of up to Rs 21,000 followed by an exchange bonus of up to Rs 30,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 10,000. The company is also offering a car loan at less than a 7 percent of interest rate.

6. Scorpio Classic:

Last but not the least, Mahindra is offering its Scorpio Classic at a massive discount. If you are planning to buy a Scorpio Classic this Diwali, you can get a discount of up to Rs 2.2 Lakh. The discount includes Rs 1.75 lakh cash benefits followed by Rs 10,000 exchange bonus and a Rs 4,000 corporate benefit on the car.