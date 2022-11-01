From Jeep Grand Cherokee To Toyota Innova Hycross, 4 SUVs Likely To Launch In November

SUVs are an important segment in India and are also sought after around the world. Manufacturers are constantly trying to bring out new vehicles that have more space and comfort compared to regular cars. The SUVs market is one of the biggest in the world and there are many upcoming SUVs that you can look forward to seeing globally.

SUVs are some of the popular choices these days among buyers in India. They are spacious, powerful, and can be fun to drive. Over the last couple of years, we’ve seen a lot of SUVs launched in India and a few of them have become massive hits. Here is a list of four SUVs that will be launched in India this month.

1. Jeep Grand Cherokee:

After the reveal, the American automobile company is all set to launch its flagship SUV in India latest by this month. It will be the top-notch variant after Compass, Meridian, and Wrangler. Talking about the specifications, the car is set to come with a 2-litre turbo engine (the same which is present in the Wrangler). Adding on to that, it is likely to feature an 8-speed automatic gearbox with additional features like ADAS, heads-up display, glass roof, ventilated seats, and a 10.1-inch premium audio system.

2. BYD Atto 3:

The electric SUV which was unveiled recently has become one of the most awaited SUVs. However, the buyers would not have to wait for so long as the SUV is likely to launch this month. Talking about the specifications, the SUV will get a 60.48kWh battery pack along with the motor which can produce 201bhp of peak power and 310 Nm of torque. The car can do 0 to 100 kmph in just 7.3 seconds. In terms of additional features, the car gets a 360° Holographic Transparent Imaging System, One-touch Electric Control Tailgate, NFC Card Key, and much more. The company also claims the SUV can support driving mileage of more than 500,000km* or even more than 1,000,000km.

The launch of the premium electric SUV, BYD ATTO 3, was a huge success in #India!



Through proven innovation and technology, we are on track toward building a stronger ecosystem that facilitates EV adoption in India. #BuildYourDreams #BYDATTO3 #ElectricVehicle pic.twitter.com/A91niyfkCY — BYD (@BYDCompany) October 13, 2022

3. MG Hector Facelift:

After the company has revealed a teaser of the interior, we are expecting that the company is likely to launch it by the end of this month. The car will be available with an estimated price of Rs. 25.00 to 27.00 lakh. With the teaser, the company also teased that the car would feature ADAS along with a bigger and sportier grill. The car can also feature a 14-inch vertical infotainment system with a full digital MID setup. Talking about the engine, the SUV can feature 1.5-litre petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel engine option.

#MGHector keeps you connected on the go. With a host of exclusive features, this evolved SUV will truly make your journeys enriching. #Hector #MG #internetcar #SUV pic.twitter.com/hLQtO9NVVR — Morris Garages India (@MGMotorIn) October 31, 2022

4. Toyota Innova Hycross:

As per the rumours, the car manufacturer could soon launch its first-ever car with the ADAS feature. The car is also expected to hit the Indian market by the mid of November, however, there are no official statements. The company has already shared a teaser on social media tweaking some details of the MPV.

Talking about the engine, it could work on a 2-litre turbo powertrain along with two different diesel and petrol engines (2.4L and 2.7L). According to rumours, the car could also feature a panoramic sunroof along with a 360-degree camera and a better interior than Crysta.