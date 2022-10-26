From Hyundai Creta To Mahindra XUV700; 4 Best Selling SUVs Of September 2022

SUVs have been a part of our everyday life for decades. They are safe, stable, and very fuel efficient. They also provide great space to carry your stuff which is something that few other cars can rival. India is home to some of the best SUVs in the world and these 4 best sellers among them will make you want to buy one even if you don’t qualify for one of the best driving manners lists.

If you're looking for an SUV that's as safe as it gets, look no further than this list of top-selling SUVs in India. It may not be the most powerful or the most luxurious on this list, but it's got it all over its more expensive competitors: superior build quality, awesome firepower, spacious interiors, and above-average handling. So if you're in the market for an SUV but don't particularly mind spending a bit more cash, check out these models and see if they're right for you.

Hyundai Creta:

Hyundai Creta has been in the top 10 best-selling cars of all time since it was launched in India. In September, the Hyundai Creta was the best-selling SUV with record sales of 12,866 units. Comparatively, this is more than 50% growth in sales from the previous year's sales in September.

Notably, the cost of the five-seat Hyundai Creta is between Rs. 10.44 to Rs. 18.24 lakhs*. There are three BS6-compliant engine options among its 27 variations.

Kia Seltos:

Recently entered the Indian Automobile industry, Kia has some of the best sellers under its name. Be it Sonet, Karens, or Seltos every car has got a tremendous response from car buyers.

With over 11,000 units sold last month, the car is definitely one of the best SUVs offered in the price segment. Notably, both Kia and Hyundai are sister companies and have engines built on the same concept. It has seen a 15% increase in sales compared to September of the previous year.

Talking about the price, the five-seater Kia Seltos range starts from Rs. 10.49 and goes up to 18.65 Lakh for its GTX+ model. There are 19 versions and 3 engine choices available in the market.

Mahindra Scorpio:

The recently launched facelift of Mahindra Scorpio and Scorpio N-Line has also seen a massive increase in sales compared to its predecessor. With the sale of 9,536 in the last month, the Mahindra Scorpio Classic has a long waiting period to follow. Compared to the previous year’s September sale, the company has noted a 236 percent increase for its most reliable and best-selling SUV.

The seven-seater SUV is available in two variants- S and S11. It is available in the market in between the price range of Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra XUV 700:

Mahindra’s SUV crossover which has entered the market in August 2021 is still on the bestselling list. With top-notch features, new and reliable design along with modern features like ADAS has attracted a massive customer base towards the SUV. Talking about the sales last month, Mahindra has sold over 6,063 units. In September last year, the company recorded 1,370 units.

The crossover XUV700 is available in the market from a price range of Rs. 13.45 and goes up to 24.95 Lakh. The company is offering the SUV in 23 variants, and 2 engine options.