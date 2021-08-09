Hyundai India has announced attractive discounts on Santro, Aura, Grand i10 Nios, and the i20 premium hatchback. The offers on selected Hyundai cars are valid till August 31, 2021.

New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: If you planning to buy a new car here is a good news for you. Hyundai India has announced attractive discounts on selected models of cars. The South Korean automaker is providing benefits of up to Rs 50,000 on selected cars. These include Santro, Aura, Grand i10 Nios, and the i20 premium hatchback. The offers on selected Hyundai cars are valid till August 31, 2021. Remember, these benefits on the cars may vary from dealer to dealer. So hurry up to get your brand new four-wheeler.

Here's a list of the offer on each car:

Hyundai Santro and i10 Nios

This car is up for sale with a maximum benefit of up to Rs 40,000 for petrol, diesel, or CNG. There is a cash discount of up to Rs 25,000 along with an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate bonus of Rs 5,000.

Hyundai is also offering customer benefits of up to Rs 40,000 on the Grand i10 Nios which includes cash benefits and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 30,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively. There is no discount on models like the Venue, Verna, Creta, Tucson, and the Alcazar.

Hyundai Aura and i20

You can purchase this car with a discount of up to Rs 50,000 for petrol, diesel or CNG. Buyers can avail cash discount of up to Rs 35,000 and exchange bonus and corporate benefit of Rs 15,000, and Rs 5,000 respectively.

Similarly, i20 premium hatchback comes with a total benefit of up to Rs 40,000 which includes cash benefits of up to Rs 25,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000 and corporate benefit of up to Rs 5,000.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha