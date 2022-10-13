From Alto To XUV 700: Here Are Top 25 Most Selling Cars This Festive Season

In India, the festive season is the prime time for purchasing vehicles, especially four-wheelers. According to a report, the Indian Automobile Industry records the highest number of sales during this time of year. From hatchbacks to a sedan, every segment gets more than expected bookings/deliveries, especially in the Navratri and post-Navratri time period.

Talking about the sales figure, it is quite obvious that Maruti with its affordable and reliable cars will be on the top. However, Korean car makers like Hyundai and Kia have also dominated the industry with their Creta, Venue, Seltos, and Sonet. Not only limited to Korean car makers, Indian manufacturers like Tata Motors have also enjoyed a tremendous response to their cars.

Here is the list of 25 cars that topped the charts in terms of sales in the month of September:

1. Alto:

With an 800cc engine, compact design, and affordable price on offer Alto 800 has topped the list with sales of 28,844 units. It has five different models which start from Rs 3.39 Lakh and goes up to 5.02 Lakh (ex-showroom).

2. Wagon R:

Another most loved hatchback with a decent space on offer is on the 2nd rank with sales of 20,078 units. However, the company offers a choice of engines from 998 to 1197 cc. The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R comes with 11 variants and the price range starts from Rs 5.47 Lakh and goes up to Rs 7.19 Lakh.

3. Baleno:

Maruti Suzuki has recently launched its new-age Baleno, a premium hatchback. It features a 1.2-liter engine and is available in 7 variants. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno has seen record sales of 19,369 units. The price range of the car is from 6.42 Lakh to 9.60 Lakh.

4. Brezza:

First sub-compact SUV in the list which is known for its durability and all-new subtle design. It has seen the sale of 15,445 units. It has taken the lead from Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, and others in a single month. The price range starts from Rs. 7.99 and goes up to 13.96 Lakh (ex-showroom).

5. Nexon:

Another sub-compact SUV which is known for its safety, features, and looks. The Tata Nexon’s EV version is among the best seller cars in the electric segment. With the sale of 14,518 units, Nexon is just behind Brezza. The price for this vehicle ranges from Rs. 7.99 and goes up to 13.96 Lakh.



6. Creta:

With its top-notch luxury features and best-in-class features, the Hyundai Creta has always been in the top 10-selling vehicles in India. With a sale of 12,866 last month, Hyundai Creta has become one of the most favourite SUVs. It ranges between Rs 10.44 lakh to Rs 18.24 lakh (ex-showroom).

7. Eeco:

With the use case of utility as well as comfort. With the sale of 12,697, the Maruti Eeco has bagged the 7th position in terms of sales. It ranges from Rs. 4.63 Lakh and goes up to Rs 5.94 Lakh (ex-showroom).

Here are the rest 18 cars which are among the best sellers (in September):

8 .Tata Punch- 12,251units

9. Maruti Suzuki Swift- 11,988 units

10. Hyundai Venue- 11,033 units

11. Kia Seltos- 11,000 units

12. Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire- 9,601 units

13. Mahindra Scorpio- 9,536 units

14. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios- 9,459 units

15. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga- 9,299 units

16. Kia Sonet- 9,291 units

17. Mahindra Bolero- 8,108 units

18. Toyota Innova Crysta- 7,282 units

19. Hyundai I20- 7,275 units

20. Tata Tiago- 6,936 units

21. Mahindra XUV 300- 6,080 units

22. Mahindra XUV 700- 6,063 units

23. Maruti Suzuki Ignis- 5,750 units

24. Maruti Suzuki Celerio- 5,390 units

25. Kia Carens- 5,233 units