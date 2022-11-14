From Alto To Hyundai Creta, Top 8 Best Selling Cars In October 2022

With the festive season going on, October has seen a sharp spike in sales of automobiles. However, with such a sudden rise and fall in the auto market, it was inevitable that there would be an equal amount of volatility in the automotive inventory as well. It is quite evident that the sale of vehicles sees a high mark on the graph during the festive season, especially Dhanteras and Diwali.

With new diesel crossovers and new electric vehicles flooding the market, small car owners were left wondering what they should do with their old rides at this stage. However, many owners chose to sell their cars so that they could buy something better for themselves or for their family members.

Talking about the vehicles which are most preferred by the Indian car buyers, here are the top7 best selling cars in October 2022.

1. Maruti Suzuki Alto:

One of the most affordable hatchbacks which has been a constant one in the top-selling car list has seen a spike of 22.2% year-on-year growth. Maruti has sold over 21,260 units in the month of October. Notably, Maruti has sold 17,389 units in the month of September.

2. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R:

The second on the list is the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R with 17,945 units sold. With the new facelift variant offered, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R has seen a 45.48% year-on-year growth. Talking about the sales in October last year, Maruti has recorded a sale of 12,335 units.

3. Maruti Suzuki Swift:

The third on the list is also a Maruti Car. The swift which is a 5-seater hatchback has seen a decent sale in October 2022. The Swift sold 17,231 units last month, compared to 9,180 units in October 2021, according to the company. The Maruti Suzuki Swift increased by 87.80% year on year.

4. Maruti Suzuki Baleno:

Yet another Maruti on the list but this time, it is a premium hatchback. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno stands on the fourth rank with 17,149 units sold last month. As per the records, the Baleno reported sales of 17,149 units last month, up 10.12% year on year, compared to 15,573 units in the same period last year.

5. Tata Nexon:

The first non-Maruti car that stands fifth on the list is the Tata Nexon. The sub-compact SUV has recorded a sale of 13,767 units last month which grew 36.36% year on year if compared to the same period the previous year. Notably, Tata recorded 10,096 units in the last year’s October.

6. Maruti Dzire:

The first sedan that stands in the sixth spot in top-selling vehicles in October 2022 is the Maruti dzire. With the sale of 12,321 units last month the car has seen a year-on-year growth of 52.5 %. As per the company’s record, Maruti has sold 8,077 units in October last year.

7. Hyundai Creta:

The Creta, Hyundai's most popular compact SUV, sold 11,880 units in October 2022, a staggering 84% increase over the 6,455 units it sold the previous year.

8. Tata Punch:

Tata Punch sold 10,982 units in October 2022 compared to 8,032 units during the same month last year, registering a healthy year-on-year growth of 30%.