New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: With the changing consumer demands and needs marques such as Bentley, Rolls Royce, Lamborghini have started to look away from their conventional products including exotic sedans, sports and hypercars and introduced Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs). Now after the huge success of the Lamborghini Urus, another Italian marque has entered the super SUV market to take on its arch-rivals.

Proving all rumours right, Italian car manufacturer Ferrari on Wednesday (local time) unveiled the official teaser of its first-ever SUV. The upcoming luxurious SUV has been named Ferrari Purosangue and will make its public debut sometime later this year, going by the brand's Instagram post. Teasing the fans with the first look of Purosangue, Ferrari, in a post on Instagram wrote, "You've heard the rumours...and we are delighted to confirm they're true (some of them). All will be revealed later this year".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ferrari (@ferrari)

The teaser Purosangue offers a shadowed look of the front profile of the car. Looking at the design at the front, it appears that Ferrari has borrowed the headlamps of Purosangue from its SF90 and F8 Tributo supercars. Purosangue also has some extra muscles from all previous Ferrari cars and appears to carry a slightly heavyweight in the design.

Ferrari, however, has not so far revealed what's inside the hood but it is expected that the Purosangue will be powered by a twin-turbo V engine churning out around 700 bhp. If media reports are to believed, then it is also likely that Ferrari will offer another variant of Purosangue -- a smaller V6 hybrid engine. Power will be sent to all four wheels via a dual-clutch transmission.

All details about the power terrain of Purosangue will be revealed later this year by Ferrari and you can expect more teasing images in near future. As per reports, the production of Purosangue is expected to begin in 2022 while deliveries are likely to begin sometime in 2023.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan