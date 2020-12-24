FASTag is an electronic toll collection system that is operated by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: With the advent of the new year, a number of things will change in India. One such important thing that will change from January is the mandatory use of FASTags for all four-wheel vehicle users across the country.

What are FASTags and how does it work?

FASTag is an electronic toll collection system that is operated by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). It is attached to the windscreen of cars and uses radio frequency identification (RFID) technology to collect toll on toll plazas.

When a vehicle passes through a toll plaza, it allows the driver to pass through them without stopping for transactions as an amount automatically gets deducted from the prepaid or bank account when the vehicle is moving.

How to buy a FASTag?

The Centre has authorised 22 banks to issue FASTags. The banks which are allowed to issue FASTags are Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC Bank, State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Syndicate Bank, Federal Bank, South Indian Bank, Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Maharashtra Co-op Bank, Sarawat Bank, City Union Bank, IndusInd Bank, Yes Ban, Union Bank, Nagpur Nagarik Sahakari Bank Ltd.

Apart from the 22 government and private banks, FASTags are also available on Paytm, Amazon and Flipkart.

What about the registration fees of FASTag?

FASTag has a one-time fee of Rs 200. Once you are done with registration, you would only need to recharge your FASTag as per your requirement. Here it is noteworthy to mention that you can recharge your FASTag via Google Pay, Paytm and PhonePe.

You can also recharge your FASTags via NHAI prepaid wallet through UPI, debit card, credit card, NEFT and Net Banking.

How to activate FASTags?

You can activate a FASTag by two ways -- self-activation and activate by visiting a bank branch. Here's how you can self-activate your FASTag:

Step 1) First you would need to download the 'My FASTag' app

Step 2) Now enter the necessary details about your vehicle

Step 3) In the end, you would need to link the FASTag with your existing bank accounts

Do I need separate FASTags for two or more vehicles?

Yes, you need to have separate FASTags for two vehicles.

What is the benefit of using a FASTag?

Apart from saving time on toll plazas, FASTags will also help you get a cashback of 2.5 per cent on toll payments on using FASTags.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma