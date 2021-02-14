Vehicles with non-functional FASTag will be charged double the toll fee applicable under its category on the NH toll plazas from the midnight of February 15-16

New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: Vehicles with non-functional FASTag will be charged double the toll fee applicable under its category on the NH toll plazas from the midnight of February 15-16, the Road and Transport Ministry said on Sunday.

The deadline for adopting FASTag had been extended by the Central government from January 1 to February 15. After the aforementioned date, all lanes in the fee plazas on the National Highway shall be declared as FASTag lanes and any vehicle passing through without a functional FASTag will be charged double the amount.

As per NH Fee Rules 2008, any vehicle not fitted with FASTag or vehicle without valid, functional "FASTag" entering into the 'FASTag lane on the fee plaza shall pay a fee equivalent to two times of the fee applicable to that category," read an order by the ministry, as quoted in a report by Times of India.

What is FASTag?

A FASTag is an electronic toll collection system in India, operated by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Launched in 2006 for all four-wheelers, FASTag uses radio frequency identification (RFID) technology for toll collection. The prepaid tag is affixed on the vehicle's windscreen that enables automatic transactions at the toll plaza. It is designed to swift movements for commuters.

Will the deadline for FASTag adoption be extended?

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said deadline for the implementation of FASTag would not be extended further, PTI reported. The registration has gone up to 90 per cent on some routes.

How to buy FASTag?

FASTag can be purchased online from 22 authorised banks, namely: Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC Bank, State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Syndicate Bank, Federal Bank, South Indian Bank, Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Maharashtra Co-op Bank, Sarawat Bank, City Union Bank, IndusInd Bank, Yes Ban, Union Bank, Nagpur Nagarik Sahakari Bank Ltd.

They are also available on e-commerce platforms: Flipkart, Amazon, and Paytm.

How to recharge FASTag?

To recharge a FASTag, either visit a bank's website that provided the service or use mobile wallets such as Paytm.

How to activate FASTags?

There are two ways to activate a FASTag: Self activation and by visiting a bank branch. Follow the steps below for self-activation:

Step 1: Download the 'My FASTag' app

Step 2: Type in the necessary details about your vehicles

Step3: Link the TASTag with your existing bank account.

