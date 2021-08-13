Vehicle Scrappage Policy 2021: Addressing the 'Investors Summit' in Gujarat, PM Modi said that the policy, aimed at recycling old and unfit vehicles, will give a new identity to India's mobility and auto sector.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the National Automobile Scrappage Policy and said that it will promote a circular economy and make the process of economic development more sustainable and environment-friendly. Addressing the 'Investors Summit' in Gujarat, the Prime Minister said that the policy, aimed at recycling old and unfit vehicles, will give a new identity to India's mobility and auto sector.

"We are promoting a circular economy. The aim is to make the process of development sustainable and environment-friendly. Apart from reducing pollution, this policy will also make India self-reliant in automobile and metal sectors and also prove beneficial for the common man," PM Modi said.

What is Vehicle Scrappage Policy?

The policy, which was first presented at the Union Budget 2021 by Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, aims at "phasing out unfit and polluting vehicles" in a safe manner. It intends to create scrapping infrastructure in the form of Automated Testing Stations and Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities across the country.

What about the guidelines for scrapping vehicles under this policy?

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that commercial vehicles over 15 years and personal vehicles over 20 years will be "seized" by the government and "destroyed" if they fail to pass the test. Under this policy, commercial vehicles will be tested from April 2023 while other category vehicles would be tested in a "phased manner" from June 2024.

It must be mentioned here that vintage vehicles have been exempted from this policy.

What about the fitness test under Vehicle Scrapping Policy?

The fitness test -- which will be conducted at automated fitness centres -- aims at determining the roadworthiness of the vehicle to check whether it is harming the environment or not. This would also include a brake test and engine performance test to check the quality of your vehicle.

Will I get some benefits for scrapping my vehicle?

Under this policy, a rebate of 25 per cent would be given to you for scrapping vehicles and while the registration fees would be exempted. The manufactures will also be asked to give a five per cent discount to buyers against a scrapping certificate.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma