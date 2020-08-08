While making the announcement, the Delhi Chief Minister said that his government will give an incentive of up to Rs 1.5 lakh for cars while for two-wheelers, autos and e-rickshaws, it will give an incentive up to Rs 30,000.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With the national capital struggling to control the smog and air pollution every year especially during the winters, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday launched 'Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy' under which his government will waive the registration fee and road tax and provide an incentive for new cars in the city-state.

While making the announcement, the Delhi Chief Minister said that his government will give an incentive of up to Rs 1.5 lakh for cars while for two-wheelers, autos and e-rickshaws, it will give an incentive up to Rs 30,000.

"After launching this policy, we expect five lakh new electric vehicles in the next five years...the Delhi government will set up dedicated 'EV Cell' to implement the policy," news agency PTI quoted Kejriwal as saying.

What is Delhi’s e-vehicle policy?

According to the Delhi government, the e-vehicle policy is a “progressive policy” and aims to constitute 25 per cent electric vehicles by 2024, which is currently just 0.29 per cent in the national capital.

Under this policy, the state government will provide Rs 1.5 lakh for cars while incentive of up to Rs 30,000 would be given for two-wheelers, autos, e-rickshaws and freight vehicles.

Following are the details about Delhi’s e-vehicle policy?

* The aim of the policy is to constitute 25 per cent e-vehicles by 2024

* Under the policy, the Delhi government also aims to induct 35,000 e-vehicles

* The Delhi government will also reduce interest loan on the purchase of e-vehicles

* Rs 30,000 subsidy will be given on two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws, freight vehicles, e-rickshaws

* Rs 1.5 lakh subsidy on cars

* A waiver on Registration Fee and Road Tax for e-vehicles

* Delhi government will also roll out a scrapping incentive.

* The policy also aims to set up 200 public charging stations

What does it mean for you?

Kejriwal has said that the e-vehicle policy will address the problem of pollution and issue of job creation, adding that “changes can be incorporated into the policy even within the three years if it was deemed necessary and relevant”.

“Lockdown showed us what clear skies are all about. And now that we are returning to normal, we don't want development which contributes to pollution,” Kejriwal had said while adding that “EV adoption will also lead to thousands of jobs - in driving, financing, selling, servicing etc.”

“We are also going to give a scrapping incentive for those wanting to exchange their petrol or diesel-run vehicles. In the country, this is the first time that scrapping incentive is being given,” Kejriwal had said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma