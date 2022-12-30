Electronic Register, 5 Years Of License To Dealers; Govt Introduces New Rules For Used Car Market | Details

The market for used or pre-owned cars in India has grown significantly in recent years. According to a report, the market for used cars in India was estimated to be worth USD 32.14 billion in 2021, and it is expected to grow rapidly over the next few years. In light of this, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a notification outlining the finalised rules to control the nation's market for used cars and motorcycles. The below-listed rules will come into effect from April next year.

This came after the country reported many problems regarding the transfer of the vehicle, insurance, third-party damage liabilities, and more while purchasing a second-hand vehicle.

According to the ministry, "In the current ecosystem, many issues were being faced during the transfer of a vehicle to the subsequent transferee, such as disagreements over who was responsible for third-party damage liabilities and difficulties identifying defaulters.”

With the implementation of new regulations, dealers will now need to obtain an authorised certificate to prove the legitimacy of their company. This certificate must be renewed every five years. Additionally, the authority and duties of the dealer of a registered vehicle have been made clearer with the new policies.

The updated set of rules also includes clauses allowing dealers to apply for the renewal of the registration certificate, renewal of the certificate of fitness, transfer of ownership, duplicate registration certificate, and NOC, effectively making them the vehicle's legal owner.

Furthermore, the dealers will be required to keep an electronic trip log that details the trip's purpose, driver, duration, and mileage of the cars.

Interestingly, the new rules also mention that the vehicle owners will now also have to inform the concerned authorities about every vehicle that is taken for resale purpose. The other details are still awaited.