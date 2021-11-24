Chennai | Anirban Mitra: Marking its 12th decade milestone, Royal Enfield on Tuesday unveiled the 120th Year Anniversary Edition of its 650 Twin motorcycles - the Interceptor INT 650 and the Continental GT 650 at EICMA 2021.

Royal Enfield in November 1901 launched its first motorcycle at the Stanley Cycle Show in London. The motorcycles present a unique opportunity for global enthusiasts to own a piece of motorcycling history with a limited production run of only 480 units, distributed as 120 units each for India, Europe, Americas and South-East Asia, comprising of 60 Continental GT 650 and 60 Interceptor INT 650 for each region.

Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director of Eicher Motors, said, “We are delighted to bring the 120th Anniversary Edition 650 Twin motorcycles to enthusiasts around the world, and share the brand’s legacy with them. Both the Interceptor and the Continental GT are hugely successful around the world today, as they were in the 1960’s, and truly represent our heritage of making simple and enjoyable motorcycles”.

Inspired by the legendary Interceptor 750 and Continental GT 250 of the 1960’s, Royal Enfield says these motorcycles have been instrumental in the brand’s global expansion and success over the last few years, and thus made them an obvious choice for the anniversary edition.

The limited edition motorcycles have been designed and handcrafted by the company’s teams across the UK and India.

To complement the black chrome tanks, both the Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 will feature, for the first time, completely blacked out components, with the engine, silencer and other elements in an array of black colour schemes.

The motorcycles will also come equipped with a range of Genuine Motorcycle Accessories such as flyscreens, engine guards, heel guards, touring and bar end mirrors amongst others in a black disguise to compliment the overall design.

They will also feature a very unique, handcrafted, die-cast brass tank badge. These exquisite looking brass badges have been made in collaboration with the ‘Sirpi Senthil’ family who are multi-generational artisans from the temple town of Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu, India.

Particularly specialized in making the elegant brass effigies for the most revered temples in India for centuries, this is the first time that these artisans have collaborated with any automotive brand.

The tank top badge will feature the unique serial number of each motorcycle indicating that it is 1 of 60 unique motorcycles in any of the four regions mentioned around the world. Additionally, the motorcycles will also adorn a side panel decal that is a special ode to Royal Enfield’s 120 years.

In India, the 120th Year Anniversary Edition Twins will be made available via a limited time online sale on December 6, 2021, on the brand’s website.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma