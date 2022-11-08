EICMA 2022: Royal Enfield Unveils Super Meteor 650; Check Specifications And Expected Price Here

Eicher Motors owned Royal Enfield has finally revealed its much-awaited powerful cruiser Meteor 650 in EICMA 2022 happening in Milan, Italy. The bike will sit above the Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 and will be a flagship bike. It has been evident from the teaser that the bike will take a structural design from its sibling Meteor 350.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Engine And Specifications:

As previously reported, the bike gets a 648cc oil/air-cooled parallel twin engine with a six-speed transmission. This engine is capable of producing 52 Nm of maximum torque at 5,650 rpm and about 47 Ps of maximum power at 7,250 rpm.

Talking about what’s new, the bike gets a 19-inch front wheel and a 16-inch rear wheel standard. In terms of braking, the Super Meteor has a single 320 mm disc up front with a two-piston calliper and a 300 mm disc in the rear. The bike also gets a fuel tank of 15.7 litres which is a little bit more than its sibling Meteor 350. The bike also features a double channel ABS as a standard and would come in two colour variants- Celestial Red and Celestial Blue. The company has also offered LED headlamps and tail lamps to give it a new look.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Price And Availability In India:

The company has not made any official statement about when it is going to launch in India and how much it will cost. However, some reports suggest that the bike will be priced in between 3.5 to 4 lakh rupees which we think is a fair price for the company’s flagship product.

As per reports, RE is expected to launch the bike in its Royal Enfield’s Rider Mania which is going to be held in November 2022 itself.