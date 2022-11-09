EICMA 2022: Honda Unveils Its First Ever Electric Mop EM1 Scooter; Check Details Here

The EICMA 2022 has witnessed the unveiling of many new two-wheelers which includes the much-awaited Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650. However, not only internal combustion engines, but EVs also grabbed the attention. One of them is Honda’s EM1 electric. The EM1 stands for the electric moped 1 which denotes the first electric vehicle out of 10, which was promised to be unveiled by 2025.

Talking about the speed and the range, there are no official statements on the same but some reports suggest that the EM1 e would be a slow vehicle with a top speed of 50 Km per hour. The scooter would be powered by Honda's Mobile Power Pack (MPP) swappable battery technology, and it will reportedly give the e-scooter a 40km range.

However, it is very unlikely that the company would launch this scooter in India. On the other hand, it is going to be the first electric offering in Europe and with the swappable battery technology, we think it is going to be a tremendous success if the range could be taken care of. As per the reports, the company is still testing the product in different temperatures, humidity, and conditions.

For the safety of its customers, Honda has added that its MPP is built to withstand impacts, vibrations, a range of temperatures, and humidity levels. People will find the level of convenience they're looking for with EVs thanks to the option of swappable batteries.

Talking about the looks, the company has provided a very sleek and minimalistic design along with LED DRLs with the slant foot rest making it evident that the company is going to target the younger generation.