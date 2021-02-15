On Sunday, the Centre said that deadline for FASTags will not be extended further, adding that vehicles passing through a NH toll will have to pay double charges without it from midnight of February 15-16.

New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: To promote digitalisation across the country, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that the central government will not extend the deadline for implementation of FASTags, adding that its registration has increased by 90 per cent.

The Centre had earlier extended the deadline twice. However, on Sunday, it said that deadline will not be extended further, adding that vehicles passing through a national highway toll will have to pay double charges without it from midnight of February 15-16.

"As per NH Fee Rules 2008, any vehicles not fitted with FASTag or vehicle without valid, functional 'FASTag' entering into the 'FASTag' lane of the fee plaza shall pay a fee equivalent to two times of the fee applicable to that category," the Centre said in a statement on Sunday.

What are FASTags?

FASTag, which was initially launched in 2014, is an electronic toll collection system. It uses a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) system for toll collection on national highways digitally. The RFID chip directly collects toll from vehicle owners savings or prepaid account linked to it, allowing them to drive through toll plazas without stopping.

The Centre has said that FASTags will save customers' time at toll plazas. It has said that it will be mandatory for vehicle owners under Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 to use FASTags on their vehicles.

How to can I buy a FASTag?

FASTags can be purchased via Amazon, Flipkart and Paytm from 22 authorised government and private banks by the Centre. These banks are South Indian Bank, Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Maharashtra Co-op Bank, Sarawat Bank, City Union Bank, IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, Union Bank, Nagpur Nagarik Sahakari Bank Ltd, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC Bank, State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Syndicate Bank and Federal Bank.

Here it is noteworthy to mention that customers will have to provide PAN and Aadhar card for the KYC process to the banks.

What is the validity of the FASTag?

The government has said that a FASTag will remain valid for a period of five years in India from the date of issuance.

How to install a FASTag?

First, you will have to attach the FASTag on the windscreen of your vehicle. For activation, you will have to visit the bank from where the FASTag has been issued. You can also activate it by the self-activation process. For this, you will have to download the 'My FASTag' app.

How can I recharge a FASTag?

Recharging a FASTage is quite simple as customers can use Paytm or PhonePe to recharge it. The customers can also recharge FASTags by internet banking, credit or debit cards through the app of the bank from where the FASTag has been issued.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma