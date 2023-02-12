'Does Govt Have Hand In Adani's Growth?': Congress' KC Venugopal Attacks Centre Amid Hindenburg Report

AMID the ongoing row over the Adani-Hindenburg issue, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal lashed out at the Centre and said that the people of the country need an answer as to whether the government has a hand in the Adani Group's growth or not.

"Rahul Gandhi raised the Adani issue in Lok Sabha, but instead of giving answers, Prime Minister abused Congress, he did it to run away from this issue. People need an answer, whether the government has hand in Adani's growth or not. Now people are seeing how Adani has grown as a millionaire and one of the biggest corporates in the world," Venugopal told ANI.

"Hindenburg research report has created lot many confusion and the Government of India had invested through LIC and SBI to strengthen Adani and his business. The country needs a question on this Adani scam whether the Government of India supported him or not supported him," he added.

The senior Congress leader said that the priority of the "Grand Old Party" is to stand against the divisive politics of the Union Government.

"This is our first and foremost priority to make the people of India united. This is our agenda. In Haath se Haath Jodo campaign, we will go to every house to spread the message of the Bharat Jodo Yatra on three topics - inflation, unemployment and divisiveness in society. We are conducting a house-to-house campaign against the BJP government's anti-national policies," added the congress leader.

The Congress President, Mallikarjun Kharge, reiterated on Friday that his party demands a joint parliamentary committee probe into the issue.

"Shouldn't there be an inquiry into the Adani scam? Shouldn't the matter be referred to the JPC? Should not there be a discussion on the money that public sector banks invested in Adani's businesses? Public money is involved in it. Why does the government have a problem taking Adani's name?," Kharge said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Kharge also accused Prime Minister Modi of acting as an agent for the Adani group of companies.

"The RBI, SEBI, ED, Corporate Affairs Ministry, Income Tax, and the CBI seem paralysed. Can they not see the corruption here? Is Adani invisible to them? With our institutions in inertia, it is our duty to question the government. The people sent us to the Parliament as their representatives and it is our responsibility to safeguard the public," Kharge questioned.