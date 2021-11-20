New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi on Thursday announced two significant steps to promote the use of the electric vehicle in the national capital. It said that diesel vehicles older than 10 years will be retrofitted with electric kits while electric-light commercial vehicles (e-LCVs) will now be exempted from time-specific routes.

For the conversion of old diesel vehicles, the transport department will enlist the manufacturers of electric kits for retrofitting conventional internal combustion engines (ICE) to electric ones. Once the vehicle has been enlisted, then it will continue to run in Delhi-NCR even after 10 years.

"Delhi is now open to ICE to electric retrofitting! Vehicles if found fit can convert their diesel to the electric engine, dept'll empanel manufacturers of pure electric kit by approved testing agencies. Once empanelled this'll enable vehicles to continue plying here beyond 10 yrs," tweeted Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.

In line with the decision of the Kejriwal government, the Delhi traffic police has also issued a circular regarding the matter. As per the orders issued by the National Green Tribunal (2015) and the Supreme Court (2018), diesel vehicles over 10-year-old and petrol vehicles over 15-year-old are not allowed to run in Delhi-NCR.

The government also announced that electric vehicles (e-LCV) will be allowed entry on about 250 roads during no-entry hours. This is another significant step taken by the government to encourage the use of electric vehicles in the national capital.

"Good news for Electric Light Commercial Vehicles ( L5N & N1). To drive adoption of EVs we've exempted these vehicles from any prohibition from plying & idle parking on identified roads during 'No Entry' Hours. LCVs reg. have already seen a 95% hike since launch of EV Policy," Gahlot tweeted.

During the peak hours, the roads of the national capital witness a lot of congestion which ultimately increases vehicular pollution. During the 'no entry' hours, the movement of commercial vehicles is restricted on over 250 main roads in Delhi, whereas light commercial vehicles are not allowed to operate on these roads from 7 am to 11 am and from 5 pm to 9 pm.

