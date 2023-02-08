Delhi Traffic Challan: Lok Adalat For Challan Settlement To Be Organised On Feb 11; How To Book Appointment

The Delhi Traffic Police is holding the National Lok Adalat 2023 once more to settle the challan issued against your car. If you live in Delhi and have a challan issued against your vehicle's registration number, you can go before the District Magistrate and request a reduction in the penalty amount or even a waiver of the challan.

Whether it is pollution, insurance, red light jumping, seat belt, over speeding, or any other similar infraction, violators can appear in court and seek that the penalty amount be reduced or the full challan be waived.

All you need to do is have the e-challan downloaded and visit the National Lok Adalat for the settlement. For your reference, the National Lok Adalat is on February 11, 2023. Do note that to visit the National Lok Adalat, you will have to make an online booking first.

Here’s a step by step guide to making an online booking for the National Lok Adalat 2023:

1: Make a booking against your challan at the Delhi Traffic Police Lok Adalat website.

2. Use the link to download a printout of the notice.

3. The Court premise will be specified on the downloaded notification sheet.

4. Attend the stated Court on the specified date and time.

5. Present the challan to the Magistrate and similarly request a reduction or remission of the penalty.

According to a report, the Delhi Traffic Police has announced that over 1.79 crore e-challans are pending in the national capital. These challans include both the camera violations and the ones caught by the officials on the road.

The Delhi Police has also declared that the National Lok Adalat 2023 will be open from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on February 11, 2023. Violators who have challans issued against them before October 31, 2022, will be attended.