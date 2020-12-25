Delhi HSRP and Colour-coded Stickers: Asking the Delhi government about the steps taken to publicise the colour coded fuel stickers and HSRP, the High Court noted that the announcement about the new rules "was not made not in the ideal time".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi High Court has urged the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital to give people more time to get the high-security registration plates (HSRP) and colour coded fuel stickers "before fining them for Rs 5,500".

A two-judge, which included Justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh, urged the AAP government "not to create panic" among citizens and said that even they were "confused" about the new rules, asking the state to give "detail instructions".

"This is only causing harassment to everyone as many are clueless about it...don't create panic, give people time to apply and obtain, do it in batches," the two-judge bench said, as reported by The Times of India.

The remarks were made by the court while hearing a PIL by the President of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC), Anil Kumar, alleging that the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) were overcharging for the colour coded fuel stickers and HSRP that have been made mandatory for vehicles in the city-state.

The PIL also claimed that the Delhi government has nothing to do with fixing the rate of the stickers and HSRP and it was only concerned with implementing the Supreme Court directions that all vehicles should have HSRP and the stickers.

What are colour coded fuel stickers and high-security registration plates (HSRP)?

The HSRP and colour coded fuel stickers have been made mandatory by the Delhi government for four-wheelers across the city-state. The HSRP will be fixed using non-removable snap-on locks while the colour-coded fuel stickers will be fixed on the windscreen. The two are expected to bring evenness to number systems of vehicles in Delhi.

Here's how you can get your own HSRP and colour coded fuel stickers:

Step 1) Log in to bookmyhsrp.com and click on the link that reads, "High-Security Registration Plate with Colour Sticker".

Step 2) Now select vehicle make - four-wheeler -- and select the brand of your car.

Step 3) Select your state and whether your vehicle is private or commercial.

Step 4) Select the fuel type of your vehicle.

Step 5) Enter the required details.

Step 6) You can choose from the two options - 1. If you want the HSRP to be delivered at home (which costs an additional Rs 250) 2. visit the dealer/centre for the high-security registration plate and colour sticker

Step 7) Choose the date and time from available slots and make the payment.

Step 8) Save the receipt and show to the traffic police official when asked for it.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma