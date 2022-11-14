Delhi Govt Lift Bans On BS-III Petrol, BS-IV Diesel Engines From Today; Details Here

The news of relief has come up for the owners of BS-III petrol and BS-IV vehicle owners as they are now allowed to take their vehicles on the road latest by November 14. This came after the national capital has seen a sense of cleaner air compared to the previous week’s bizarre air quality on the index.

According to the Motor Vehicle Act, anyone who was found violating the rule had attracted a fine of Rs 20,000 and could even find the vehicle impounded by the court.

However, Delhi government officials said a meeting will be held today to decide whether the curbs should continue or not. "The restrictions were in place till November 13 and they have not been extended yet. The AQI (air quality index) has been stable in the last four days in the city. There is a meeting tomorrow to discuss what needs to be done," he said.

This came after the AQI had hit the ‘severe’ mark in the national capital region last week. Notably, the air quality has improved to a 'very poor' category this week. Talking about today, the AQI dipped to 309 which is in the 'very poor' category.

"BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi will remain banned under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan," Environment Minister Gopal Rai said last week.

In its order, the transportation department stated, "There will be a restriction on the operation of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel light motor vehicles (four-wheelers) in the NCT of Delhi, as per the instructions provided under Stage III of the revised GRAP. The aforementioned instructions will be in effect until November 13 or until the GRAP stage is revised downward, whichever comes first. If CAQM orders GRAP-III and higher restrictions, they will last past November 13".