Delhi Air Pollution: Which Vehicles Are Banned As GRAP Stage 4 Kicks In

The air quality of the National Capital Region has dipped instantly and reached the ‘Severe Plus’ mark in the air quality index. As per the action plan imposed by the 4-stage action plan in which the entry of trucks other than running CNG or the electric engine will be banned. Adding on to that, vehicles powered by diesel engines other than BS VI will be banned. However, essential services and emergency vehicles are exempted from this plan.

This came after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) released an order keeping the current situation in consideration. The order stated, "Ban on plying of 4-wheeler diesel LMVs in NCT of Delhi and Districts of NCR bordering Delhi, except BS-VI vehicles and vehicles used for essential/emergency services".

#AirPollution | Commission for Air Quality Mgmt in National Capital Region & Adjoining Areas orders to implement GRAP-4 in Delhi-NCR



Entry of truck traffic into Delhi (except for trucks carrying essential commodities/providing essential services & all CNG/electric trucks)stopped

Other than that, Delhi-registered diesel-powered medium and heavy goods vehicles will also be prohibited in the capital. Exemptions apply to those transporting essential commodities and providing essential services.

What Is The 4-Stage Action Plan:

There are four different stages it uses to categorise the air quality in the Delhi-NCR: stage 1 is "poor" (AQI 201-300), stage 2 is "very poor" (AQI 301-400), stage 3 is "severe" (AQI 401-450), and stage 4 is "severe plus" (AQI above 450).

This came into force after the national capital faces a thick layer of haze for the past 3 days. The reason behind this is said to be slower wind speed and the recent farm incidents. Notably, the AQI in Noida reached 562, in Gurugram it reached 538 and 563 near the Delhi University North Campus region.

According to the EPIC Air Quality Life Index (AQLI), which was published in June, Delhi residents could lose 10 years of life expectancy as a result of poor air quality.

The management could also release an official statement to close schools, ban non-emergency businesses, and implement an odd-even vehicle maintenance schedule.