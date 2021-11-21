Mumbai/Bengaluru | Jagran Auto Desk: Darwin Platform Group of Companies, a leading player in the e-scooter space, has launched three new models of electric two wheelers called Darwin D-5, D-7 and D-14. The company showcased these models with various features such as muscular design, high-quality suspension and regenerative braking.

The company has put the price for D5, D7 and D14 has been placed at ₹68,000, ₹73000 and ₹77,000 respectively (all ex-showroom).

“With the launch of three models- D-5, D- 7 and D-14 with Make in India model for the world, we are embarking on a new journey and DPGC has taken a big leap forward to carbon neutrality and sustainability. We are introducing EVs that are at par with Japanese Standards and have got an international quality certification with Quality Austria Central Asia," the company said in a statement.

Darwin Electric Scooters Vs. Ola Scooters

Ola’s electric scooters, touted to be the biggest upcoming disruptors in India’s Electric Vehicle (EV) market, has priced its S1 and S1 Pro at ₹99,999 and ₹1,29,999 in the states other than Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan. While normal and sport riding mode is standard on both the scooters, the additional Hyper model on the S1 Pro gives it an additional advantage here for better acceleration.

The S1 Pro is equipped with bigger battery and a number of additional features such as cruise control, hill hold and voice assistant, with the company claiming a range up to 181 km/hr.

Before Darwin’s D-5, D-7 and D-14 launches, Ola S1 had put itself amongst India’s most affordable premium high speed scooter in India. Darwin is taking a better affordability route to place itself in the Electric Vehicle Market.

Pricing of other EV two wheelers

While Ola S1 is priced at ₹99,999 (ex-showroom), S1 Pro is priced at ₹129,999 (ex-showroom).

The Simple One e-scooter is priced at ₹1.10 lakh (ex-showroom). Ather 450X comes available at ₹1.32 lakh (ex-showroom).

Bajaj Chetak s priced between ₹1.25 and ₹127 lakh (ex-showroom), while TVS iQube is available at ₹1 lakh.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma