Commuters To Face Disruptions As THIS Route In Delhi To Remain Affected For Next 11 Months

The daily commuters who travel from Delhi’s Ring Road will have to leave early from their homes in order to reach their destination on time as the construction of an elevated road in Delhi is going to start. In a traffic advisory issued by the Delhi Police, it has been clearly mentioned that the carriageways from Rajouri Garden towards Punjabi Bagh & vice-versa for approx will see traffic congestion for the next 11 months.

The 55 kilometre Inner Ring Road of Delhi lacks signals except at a few crossings. The road will be widened to four lanes in each direction from its current three lanes in each direction. It connects to the Delhi Outer Ring Road via a few flyovers.

Traffic Advisory

Traffic will remain affected on Ring Road in both the carriageways from Rajouri Garden towards Punjabi Bagh & vice-versa for approx. 11 months due to construction of an elevated road from New Moti Nagar flyover to ESI Hospital. Kindly avoid these stretches. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) November 24, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Delhi Traffic Police warned the commuters to avoid the stretch between Rajouri Garden and Punjabi Bagh. "Traffic will remain affected on Ring Road in both the carriageways from Rajouri Garden towards Punjabi Bagh & vice-versa for approx. 11 months," it tweeted. This came after the elevated road being built from the New Moti Nagar flyover to the ESI Hospital.

Delhi Traffic Police is consistent in providing the traffic advisories to the people in order to help them plan their daily routes. Not only limited to it, the traffic police is active on social media platforms to run campaigns for road safety and inform commuters about the rules.

Earlier, Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for the commuters travelling through the Pragati Maidan area during India International Trade Fair (from 14th November to 27th November).