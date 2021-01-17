The Delhi traffic police has kicked off a special drive to fine those not wearing rear seat belts in cars or driving two-wheelers without the rear view mirror.

New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: The Delhi traffic police has kicked off a special drive to fine those not wearing rear seat belts in cars or driving two-wheelers without the rear view mirror. Violation of the former can invite a fine of upto Rs 1000, according to a report by Dainik Jagran.

The 11-day-long campaign was kicked off by the western range of the Delhi traffic police in a bid to spread awareness on the use of rear view mirror and rear seat belts. "To create awareness and educate people about the importance to prevent any loss of lives in case of an accident, we decided to launch a special drive," Gautam said, as quoted in a report by news agency PTI.

Both the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and Central Motor Vehicles Rule, 1989, have provisions for these new rules, an order issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic - Western Range) Prashant Gautam. The order noted that not driving with a rear-view mirror installed is both irresponsible and dangerous as its absence blocks a significant field of view of the driver and can cause collisions with vehicles behind.

"There is also very little compliance with provisions for use of rear-seat belts in cars. This is reflective of the poor awareness among riders on this crucial safety measure. There are already provisions under the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988 and Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989 for both these issues," he added.

The drive will be conducted until January 23 and violators will be educated about the importance of driving with a rear-view mirror installed and wearing a rear seat belt in a four-wheeler.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja