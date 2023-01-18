Citroen Enters EV Market In India With 'eC3', Can Run 320 Km On Full Charge; Check Specs, Expected Prices Here

The French automaker Citroen has finally unveiled its much-anticipated all-electric eC3 hatchback in India. Notably, this is the company's third car in India and the first all-electric vehicle based on the existing C3 hatchback. Bookings for the eC3 will begin on January 22, with pricing to be announced later.

Citroen eC3 Specifications, Range, And More:

The all-new Citroen eC3 sports a 29.2 kWh battery which can be charged by a 3.3 kW on-board AC charger. The French automaker claims an ARAI-certified range of up to 320 km on a single charge with an acceleration of 0 to 60 kmph in just 6.8 seconds and has a top speed of 107 kmph. The car can belt out a maximum torque of 143 Nm and the highest power of 57 bhp and can be fully charged in 10.5 hours.

In terms of design, the car looks very similar to the current C3 with some minor changes such as the EV charging port on the front fender and badging. While the interior has seen the addition of drive modes in place of the gear lever. There are two driving modes available: eco and standard, and will be offered with two variants called Live and Feel.

Talking about the features, the car gets a 10.2-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a four-speaker audio system, and a height-adjustable driver’s seat. Additionally, the car gets a connectivity feature named MyCitroen Connect through which the owner can access a variety of information including the service, charging, and more. Notably, this feature was earlier limited to the vehicles placed in the higher segment.

On the other hand, the safety features include dual front airbags, ABS, and EBD. Additionally, the car gets a warranty of 7 years or 1,40,000 km from the company. The electric motor also comes with a warranty of 5 years or 1,00,000 km and the whole car is covered with a 3-year or 1,25,000 km warranty.

Citroen eC3 Price:

The company has not announced the price of the EV as of now but is expected to reveal it by next month. However, the consumers can book their car starting from January 22, 2023.